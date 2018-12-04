Coco Rocha Recalls the 'Out of Hand' Comments She Received for Feeding Her Kids Formula

Coco Rocha with son Iver and daughter Ioni
Matthew Priestley
Jen Juneau
December 04, 2018 10:55 AM

Coco Rocha is letting unsolicited parenting criticism roll right off her back.

The 30-year-old Canadian model posed with her adorable kids — son Iver Eames, 7 months, and daughter Ioni James, 3½ — for the January cover of Parents magazine, where she opened up about the negative comments she has received on social media surrounding how she feeds her children.

“I breastfed both kids for four months, and each time, my milk got low. I posted on my Instagram about getting formula delivered, and people started commenting, ‘How dare you?’ ‘You’re lazy!’ It was out of hand,” Rocha recalled.

“I thought, ‘I don’t need to explain myself to you.’ It was the first time I realized mom-shaming was a thing,” she continued. “Sometimes I laugh it off. Or I cry. Or I block and delete. It depends on how tired I am.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Coco Rocha
Matthew Priestley

RELATED: Coco Rocha Is “Excited to Have an Adult Beverage” at Her First Event Since Welcoming Son Iver

While Rocha revealed she “got spanked” and “grounded for two months at a time” as a child, she doesn’t extend that same discipline technique to her own daughter — in fact, punishing her at all is difficult enough as it is.

“I thought I’d discipline Ioni strongly, too, but just putting her in the corner is the saddest, most upsetting thing,” she told Parents. “Whenever I say, ‘Ioni, if you don’t listen, I’ll put you in the corner,’ I ask myself, ‘Why did I say that? Now I have to follow through.’ She won’t stay, so I sit with her and we wait it out together.”

Coco Rocha, son Iver and daughter Ioni cover Parents magazine
Matthew Priestley

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Maynard Johnson Admits She Was Ashamed to Stop Breastfeeding Her Second Son Early

Taking time for herself is one thing, but for Rocha, “it hurts” when she travels for work and can’t take her children along with her.

“I love being a mom. [Husband James Conran] and I went on a babymoon before Iver was born, and I tried to enjoy it, but I felt sad. I missed Ioni,” she said. “If that’s weird, I guess I’m weird. Being a mom is just my favorite thing.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.