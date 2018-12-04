Coco Rocha Recalls the 'Out of Hand' Comments She Received for Feeding Her Kids Formula

Coco Rocha is letting unsolicited parenting criticism roll right off her back.

The 30-year-old Canadian model posed with her adorable kids — son Iver Eames, 7 months, and daughter Ioni James, 3½ — for the January cover of Parents magazine, where she opened up about the negative comments she has received on social media surrounding how she feeds her children.

“I breastfed both kids for four months, and each time, my milk got low. I posted on my Instagram about getting formula delivered, and people started commenting, ‘How dare you?’ ‘You’re lazy!’ It was out of hand,” Rocha recalled.

“I thought, ‘I don’t need to explain myself to you.’ It was the first time I realized mom-shaming was a thing,” she continued. “Sometimes I laugh it off. Or I cry. Or I block and delete. It depends on how tired I am.”

While Rocha revealed she “got spanked” and “grounded for two months at a time” as a child, she doesn’t extend that same discipline technique to her own daughter — in fact, punishing her at all is difficult enough as it is.

“I thought I’d discipline Ioni strongly, too, but just putting her in the corner is the saddest, most upsetting thing,” she told Parents. “Whenever I say, ‘Ioni, if you don’t listen, I’ll put you in the corner,’ I ask myself, ‘Why did I say that? Now I have to follow through.’ She won’t stay, so I sit with her and we wait it out together.”

Taking time for herself is one thing, but for Rocha, “it hurts” when she travels for work and can’t take her children along with her.

“I love being a mom. [Husband James Conran] and I went on a babymoon before Iver was born, and I tried to enjoy it, but I felt sad. I missed Ioni,” she said. “If that’s weird, I guess I’m weird. Being a mom is just my favorite thing.”