Coco Rocha's Daughter Ioni, 6, Gives Adorable Tour of Family's Stunning Vacation Villa

Coco Rocha thinks her daughter would make a perfect tour guide!

On Friday, the supermodel, 32, shared an adorable video showing her 6-year-old Ioni James giving a tour of the villa where their family is staying in the British Virgin Islands. Rocha also shares son Iver Eames, 3, and 7-month-old daughter Iley Ryn with husband James Conran.

In the minute-long clip, Ioni shows where she keeps all her toys, where "my mom has been cooking everything," and the pool; "I swim in it every day," she explains, then pointing out the nearby beach.

"Villa Tour! No one does better home tours than @ioniconran - @hgtv do you need a host?? Here's our amazing Cheemaun villa at @oilnutbay in the beautiful @britishvirginis," she captioned the post.

Some of Ioni's other vacation escapades have been documented on the Instagram page dedicated to the child, including the girl steering a boat and another snapshot sipping piña colada beverages with Rocha with a scenic backdrop.

In December, Rocha opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a mom of three little ones, saying her older two were instantly enamored with their baby sister.

"I knew that Ioni and Iver would be excited to meet baby Iley, but I'd say my expectations were only half of the reality," Rocha said at the time. "From the moment I got home from the hospital, they both were just absolutely obsessed with her."

"Little Iver patiently sits next to me on the couch with a pillow on his lap, waiting to hold her when she's done feeding," she added. "When she's in his arms, he's always looking at her so sweetly and saying things like, 'Oh, she loves me!' It's so adorable."