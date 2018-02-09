"She thinks that she's pretty much going to be the mama," Coco Rocha tells PEOPLE about 2½-year-old daughter Ioni James' opinion of her brother on the way

Coco Rocha's 2½-Year-Old Daughter Will Teach Her Brother on the Way 'How to Dance and Runway'

Big sister knows best!

Speaking to PEOPLE at the amfAR Gala at Cipriani in New York City Wednesday night, Coco Rocha shared her and husband James Conran’s 2½-year-old daughter Ioni James‘ comprehensive plans for her little brother on the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s at an age when she totally understands, she really gets it,” said the 29-year-old supermodel, who’s due in April. “I was an only child so I didn’t know how she would adjust … I don’t know, because I never experienced it. But she seems to absolutely love the idea.”

“It almost sounds like we’re not going to have any time with the new baby because she’s going to feed it and she’s going to teach him how to dance and runway,” jokes Rocha of Ioni. “That’s one that’s actually funny. She thinks that she’s pretty much going to be the mama, so I’m all for it.”

Last month, Ioni and her Canadian model mama walked the Jean Paul Gautlier runway in Paris, where the second-time mom-to-be revealed she is pregnant with a son. The mother-daughter duo also modeled in a May GAP campaign.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Peter White/Getty

Coco Rocha and daughter Ioni walk the runway

Rocha’s says she is “feeling good” in her second pregnancy — which she explains is “the same” as her first “but just a little lower.”

“I don’t know what’s happening inside. Well, it’s a boy, so they say they go lower, but I just think everything has dropped,” she postulates. “I go to the bathroom a little bit more.”

FROM PEOPLETV: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps



Is Rocha rooting for a third supermodel in the family? “No hopes. There’s a momager and a popager — we definitely have no problem with anybody doing whatever they want to do and we’ll help them do it, but I always think that a kid never wants to do what their parents do. It’s a rarity.”