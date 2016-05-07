"Although I am being told that it is very young, I think we're going to do it," she tells PEOPLE

Coco Rocha Is Trying to Potty Train Her 13-Month-Old Daughter: 'I Think We Can Do It'

Attitude can be key on the runway. On the potty, not so much, according to supermodel Coco Rocha, who is potty training 13-month-old daughter Ioni James.

“She’s got attitude,” Rocha told PEOPLE at the Delete Blood Cancer DKMS gala on Thursday at Cipriani Wall Street, where Ariana Grande performed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are potty training. And if I say no, she laughs or gives me this hand shake. Or, if I say no, all of a sudden her head rolls back and she’s just crying.”

Image zoom



Kristine Callahan/ACE/INFphoto

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Other subjects of contention for the first-time mom? “It could just be touching the new Sonos speakers,” she says. “[I tell her,] ‘They are not your toys, leave it alone.’ She doesn’t quite understand.”

But Rocha is hopeful that Ioni will quickly catch on to potty training despite her young age.

“Although I am being told that it is very young, I think we’re going to do it,” shares Rocha. “I think we can do it. I think the funny thing is that throughout her one year of life, you really don’t get to teach them anything. This is the first time I’m literally teaching her something — so we’ll see if we’re successful.”