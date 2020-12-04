Introducing Iley! Coco Rocha Shares Sweet Family Photos and Opens Up About Being a New Mom of 3

Coco Rocha tells PEOPLE her newborn daughter Iley has been "the easiest baby of the three" she has had, who "sleeps easily" and "has a great appetite"

Coco Rocha couldn't be happier with her new family of five.

The supermodel, 32, opens up to PEOPLE about how she and husband James Conran have been adjusting to life at home with their brood that now also includes 12-day-old daughter Iley Ryn, who arrived to the family to join big brother Iver Eames, 2½, and sister Ioni James, 5½, on Nov. 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I knew that Ioni and Iver would be excited to meet baby Iley, but I'd say my expectations were only half of the reality," Rocha says of her older daughter. "From the moment I got home from the hospital, they both were just absolutely obsessed with her."

"Little Iver, who is 2½, patiently sits next to me on the couch with a pillow on his lap, waiting to hold her when she's done feeding," she adds. "When she's in his arms, he's always looking at her so sweetly and saying things like, 'Oh, she loves me!' It's so adorable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Coco Rocha and her kids | Credit: Courtesy Coco Rocha

Image zoom Coco Rocha's daughter Iley | Credit: Courtesy Coco Rocha

Image zoom Coco Rocha's kids | Credit: Courtesy Coco Rocha

Image zoom Coco Rocha and her daughters | Credit: Courtesy Coco Rocha

As for Ioni — "who is 5 going on 15," her mom jokes — the little girl has been "incredibly helpful" with her new sibling.

"She's constantly running to get me diapers and blankets, or watching over Iver when I'm busy with the baby," Rocha says. "She is definitely my mini-me, and I know she's going to be mama 2.0 to baby Iley in the best way."

The new mom of three tells PEOPLE she wasn't sure what to expect during the transition from two to three kids, and got advice from friends that ran the gamut from the situation being "exponentially more complicated" to "just a little more work than two."

"Right now, I think I'm somewhere in between," Rocha shares. "So far, we've had a wonderful first week together. I'm very fortunate to have three happy and healthy children at home with me during this crazy time in the world. "

Image zoom Coco Rocha | Credit: Courtesy Coco Rocha

Image zoom Coco Rocha and her daughters | Credit: Courtesy Coco Rocha

RELATED VIDEO: Coco Rocha's Pregnancy Reveal Video

A rep for Rocha exclusively revealed the birth of her baby girl to PEOPLE on Nov. 25, when the supermodel said, "James and I are so thankful to have had a safe delivery and to finally bring baby Iley home to her big sister, Ioni, and big brother, Iver."

"It was love at first sight for everyone, and we're all excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter," she added at the time.

Now, Rocha says, "Iley is by far the easiest baby of the three I've had, and I'm so thankful for that. She has a great appetite and sleeps easily, whether it's quiet in the house or the other two are running around playing."