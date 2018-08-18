Coco Austin Says Daughter, 2, Still Breastfeeds as Instead of 'Having a Blanket She Has the Boob'

Coco Austin is taking her time breastfeeding her 2½-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole.

The 39-year-old opened up about expanding her family with husband Ice-T, telling E! News in an interview, “No! Not at this time. She’s still my baby!”

Austin also spoke about continuing to breastfeed her daughter, who turned 2 in November, saying the little girl gets possessive of her mom.

“I don’t think Chanel would like a baby sister or a baby brother. She gets jealous! Chanel gets jealous around other kids,” Austin said. “It’s so weird because, Chanel still breastfeeds, she still nurses. Every time I hold a baby and the baby is close to my boob, she goes, ‘My boob!’”

Austin said she didn’t have any plans to wean her daughter in the future, explaining Chanel didn’t seem to be ready.

“Breastfeeding, of course you know, when they’re young, they need you for nutrition,” Austin said. “It’s more of a blankie-type thing. Instead of her having a blanket, she has the boob.”

Coco Austin with her daughter Chanel and husband Ice-T. Nicholas Hunt/Getty

RELATED: Everything Coco Austin Has Said About Nursing Her 2½-Year-Old Daughter

“Ninety-five percent of people love the fact that I still do it,” she told the outlet. “But then there’s that five percent that like, want to attack.”

She added, “We’ll get to that point where we’ll say, ‘Hey, OK, it’s done.’”

As for why she wasn’t thinking of adding another baby to their family of three, Austin said their lifestyle simply didn’t suit the idea.

“I think about this over and over because I love being a mom, but the way we travel is so extremely hard,” she said. “Honestly, I think our life fits one child only.”

The model and former Ice Loves Coco star has regularly been open about her support for breastfeeding mothers and in nursing her own daughter.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I follow some mother [empowering] pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that,” Austin captioned a photo of her daughter sleeping on her chest during a flight.

Austin previously shared in March 2017 that her child was still breastfeeding at 15 months.

“The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes. She’s 15 months and still going strong,” she said in a video during which she was feeding Chanel.

In fact, Austin has continued to be outspoken about breastfeeding since giving birth to her daughter in November 2015. “I’m kind of obsessed with [breastfeeding],” she told E! News in June 2016. “[Chanel] is 6 months now, but for a good five months, she was great at breastfeeding.”