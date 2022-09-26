Coco Austin Responds to Critics After Giving Daughter, 6, Bath in Kitchen Sink: 'Here We Go Again'

Coco Austin shared a video where her 6-year-old was taking a quick bath in the kitchen sink while her mom got ready for an event

Angela Andaloro
Published on September 26, 2022
Coco Austin Responds to Backlash About Giving Daughter Chanel, 6, a Bath in Her Kitchen Sink
Photo: Coco Austin/TikTok (2)

Coco Austin is replying to the most recent criticism of her parenting.

On Sunday, the television personality, 43, addressed criticism she received about a video she shared on TikTok and Instagram last week, where she got ready for a fashion show as her 6-year-old daughter Chanel — whom she shares with husband Ice-T — took a bath in the sink.

In the clip, Chanel sat in the deep sink while watching her tablet ahead of attending the event with her mom. Some commenters felt Chanel was too old to be bathed in the sink, while others thought it was a good idea if parents have a sink that fits their child.

"Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!" the frustrated mom wrote in a tweet Sunday, linking to an article about the controversy.

Acknowledging that she is an "unconventional mother," Austin argued fans should already know what kind of parent she is.

"People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me," she added. "Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

Speaking on The View last fall, Ice-T opened up about ignoring people's opinions on how he and Coco parent Chanel.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," Ice-T stated.

"Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with," he continued. "The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

Ice T, Coco, and Chanel
Coco/Instagram

Earlier this year, Austin shared a picture on Instagram from a shopping outing in the Bahamas during which she and Ice-T brought Chanel along in a stroller.

Several users found fault with Austin's parenting choice of putting her child in the stroller and shared their criticisms in the comments of her post.

"A stroller really? Let that girl grow up," one user wrote, while another added, "She looks like she's over being in a baby stroller 😩 😂"

Austin later clapped back on Twitter, calling the social media comments "ridiculous."

"Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary[sic] everything I do!" she wrote, including a link to a news story on the subject.

