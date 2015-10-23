Sheer Magic! Coco Austin Dazzles in Outrageous Maternity Ensemble

The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share her series of outfit changes

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 04:04 AM
Advertisement

It’s safe to say Coco Austin will not be wearing mom jeans once she welcomes her bundle of joy in December.

The soon-to-be mother shared some photos on Instagram as she picked outfits for a party on Thursday.

In one photo, Austin dons a sheer, polka dot ensemble complete with a high-waisted black leotard-esque bottom that conveniently covers her barely-there baby bump.

“Feeling my inner lady gaga in this dress … picking out fashion for tonight’s party wi/David Tutera,” she captioned the pic.


Courtesy Coco Austin

In the second snapshot, the model wears a pale pink, long-sleeved maxi dress accented with gold sparkles and a more visible baby bump.

“Another option … Picture does not give this dress justice … its so sparkly,” she wrote.

A third picture shows the blonde bombshell in a black floor length dress with a tulle skirt and major cleavage which captioned, “Ok now I’m just having fun … Playing dress up is such a girlie thing to do! (Another option for tonight) Max is obviously over it …Lol.”

Austin and husband Ice-T announced in July they were expecting their first child together. Since the news broke, they’ve also revealed they’re preparing to welcome a little girl, to be named Chanel Nicole.

Ice-T has two adult children, Tracy and Letesha, from previous relationships.

Austin spoke to PEOPLE about her excitement at having her first child, saying, “I took the test and when I found out, I ran downstairs. He was on the computer and I was bawling, screaming. He thought someone died. He was just as surprised as me.”

She added, “You never think it could really happen to you — that you can actually make a human being — and when you do, you’re like, ‘Wow!’ It’s a miracle how life can happen.”

Naja Rayne

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com