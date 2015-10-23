Sheer Magic! Coco Austin Dazzles in Outrageous Maternity Ensemble

The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share her series of outfit changes

It’s safe to say Coco Austin will not be wearing mom jeans once she welcomes her bundle of joy in December.

The soon-to-be mother shared some photos on Instagram as she picked outfits for a party on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo, Austin dons a sheer, polka dot ensemble complete with a high-waisted black leotard-esque bottom that conveniently covers her barely-there baby bump.

“Feeling my inner lady gaga in this dress … picking out fashion for tonight’s party wi/David Tutera,” she captioned the pic.

Image zoom



Courtesy Coco Austin

In the second snapshot, the model wears a pale pink, long-sleeved maxi dress accented with gold sparkles and a more visible baby bump.

“Another option … Picture does not give this dress justice … its so sparkly,” she wrote.

A third picture shows the blonde bombshell in a black floor length dress with a tulle skirt and major cleavage which captioned, “Ok now I’m just having fun … Playing dress up is such a girlie thing to do! (Another option for tonight) Max is obviously over it …Lol.”

Austin and husband Ice-T announced in July they were expecting their first child together. Since the news broke, they’ve also revealed they’re preparing to welcome a little girl, to be named Chanel Nicole.

Ice-T has two adult children, Tracy and Letesha, from previous relationships.

Austin spoke to PEOPLE about her excitement at having her first child, saying, “I took the test and when I found out, I ran downstairs. He was on the computer and I was bawling, screaming. He thought someone died. He was just as surprised as me.”

She added, “You never think it could really happen to you — that you can actually make a human being — and when you do, you’re like, ‘Wow!’ It’s a miracle how life can happen.”