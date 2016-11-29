Coco Austin Postpones Daughter's Birthday After Dog's Death: 'I've Been Mourning' and 'Needed to Honor' Spartacus

Coco Austin and husband Ice T have a lot to celebrate as their daughter Chanel Nicole turned a year old on Monday.

But the festivities are going to have to wait until the family can give Chanel’s big day the attention it deserves — after they mourn the death of their bulldog Spartacus.

“Cuz I’ve been mourning over Spartacus I put Chanel’s Birthday on hold (which was today) I feel I need 2 honor Sparty before a celebration,” she tweeted Monday night.

On Tuesday, Austin took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback snap of Mom and daughter the day Chanel was born.

“One year ago yesterday I got the best gift in the world @babychanelnicole Happy Birthday baby girl!” Austin, 37, wrote. “The love I have for her no words can explain. This is the moment I met her for the 1st time right out of the womb.”

On Chanel’s own dedicated Instagram account, a photo of Austin, Spartacus and a sleeping Chanel was posted, along with a touching caption.

Both Austin and Ice T, 58, took to Instagram to share loving messages about their pup, who died at the age of 6 after complications following knee surgery.

“He was my 1st baby with Ice. There’ll never be another dog like him,” Austin captioned a photo of Spartacus mugging for the camera. “Everybody that knew him thought he was very human like and so lovable.. His full name was Spartacus The Supermodel.”