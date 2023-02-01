Coco Austin Poses with 'Bestie' Daughter Chanel at 'Bring Your Parent to School Day': Photo

Coco Austin has the best time hanging out with her little girl.

The model mom, 43, posed with her and Ice-T's daughter, Chanel, 7, in her classroom for a special outing on Wednesday, "Bring Your Parent To School Day."

"Love my girl so much #bestie," she captioned the shot.

In the photo, Coco wears a white winter coat and a pink hat, crouching down to reveal she's also wearing pink leggings. Chanel is also dressed in pink, wearing a pink Under Armor hoodie with pink pants and darker pink boots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an episode of the Tamron Hall Show in November, Austin opened up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time."

After host Tamron Hall played a video from Austin's husband Ice-T praising her for being the "best mother" to Chanel, Austin began to tear up as she said she doesn't "hear that much" from the public and instead "hears a lot of the bad."

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she told Hall. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; coco/Instagram

"I've dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her," she said, continuing to get emotional. "And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

Acknowledging that she is an "unconventional mother," Austin argued fans should already know what kind of parent she is.

"People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me," she added. "Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"