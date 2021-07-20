Coco Austin Shares Sweet New Photo of 5½-Year-Old Daughter Chanel — and She Is Dad Ice-T's Mini-Me!

Coco Austin and her baby girl are all smiles!

The model shared a series of photos on Instagram Sunday showing off a pair of shredded leggings she loves, posing in the clothes while also holding 5½-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole in one of the snapshots. Chanel wears all black while smiling with pink bows in her hair.

In the comments, many fans pointed out just how much Chanel is her dad Ice-T's mini-me: "Omg!!!! She looks just like her Father!!!!!" wrote one user, as another commented, "She's growing up so fast!"

Austin, 42, loves a good twinning moment with her daughter. For the Fourth of July earlier this month, she posted a gallery of pictures in which she and Chanel matched in American flag dresses.

"We're always looking for an excuse to match," she wrote at the time, adding the hashtag "#momanddaughterduo."

For Father's Day last month, Austin praised Ice-T, 63, and her dad, writing on Instagram, "Happy Fathers Day to my most favorite men in my life!! Both hard on the outside but teddy bears on the inside. So blessed to have the coolest loving husband and one bad ass caring father!! My heroes. I love you so."

Last March 2020, Austin opened up about her decision to continue breastfeeding her then-4-year-old child, explaining that it was for "comfort."

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can!" Austin began in an Instagram caption at the time, sharing a photo nursing her preschooler. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject … I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old."

coco, ice-t Credit: Coco/Instagram

The former reality star added that she got "tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on" her experience, explaining, "At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food … 😁."