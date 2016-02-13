Proud Mom Coco Austin Shares New Snaps of Baby Chanel: 'I Can't Get Enough of This Girl!'
Coco Austin is clearly loving her new role as a mom!
Austin shared adorable snaps of baby Chanel, her 11-week-old daughter with husband Ice-T, on Instagram Saturday.
“I can’t get enough of this girl!” she captioned one post, with four pictures of Chanel smiling and posing in a perfectly coordinated outfit.
It was a big day out for Chanel and Austin, who took her snuggly daughter with her to the hair salon — and dressed in matching colors.
“Head full of fresh highlights thanks to @cattnu_hair at @blusalon. Oh and Chanel says what’s up!” Austin wrote in another photo, where little Chanel looks like she’s waving hi.
And Chanel had an exciting beauty appointment of her own a few days earlier, to get her ears pierced.
“I think it’s fitting on her!” Austin wrote in another post.
The mother-daughter duo recently returned from a trip to Chicago last month, where they visited dad Ice-T on the set of a crossover episode between his show Law & Order: SUV and Chicago P.D.
