Austin is loving her new role as mom to 11-week-old Chanel

Proud Mom Coco Austin Shares New Snaps of Baby Chanel: 'I Can't Get Enough of This Girl!'

Coco Austin is clearly loving her new role as a mom!

Austin shared adorable snaps of baby Chanel, her 11-week-old daughter with husband Ice-T, on Instagram Saturday.

“I can’t get enough of this girl!” she captioned one post, with four pictures of Chanel smiling and posing in a perfectly coordinated outfit.

It was a big day out for Chanel and Austin, who took her snuggly daughter with her to the hair salon — and dressed in matching colors.

“Head full of fresh highlights thanks to @cattnu_hair at @blusalon. Oh and Chanel says what’s up!” Austin wrote in another photo, where little Chanel looks like she’s waving hi.

And Chanel had an exciting beauty appointment of her own a few days earlier, to get her ears pierced.

“I think it’s fitting on her!” Austin wrote in another post.

The mother-daughter duo recently returned from a trip to Chicago last month, where they visited dad Ice-T on the set of a crossover episode between his show Law & Order: SUV and Chicago P.D.