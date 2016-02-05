"Training and watching my baby simultaneously," the new mom writes

Coco Austin Is a Multitasking Mom as She Waist Trains While Holding Baby Chanel

Coco Austin is wasting no time getting back in shape after welcoming daughter Chanel Nicole — even if that means juggling multiple things at once.

The model shared an Instagram post on Thursday, proving she’s got the whole multi-tasking aspect of motherhood down.

“Real life candid pic.. Training and watching my baby simultaneously,” the 36-year-old said, promoting her waist trainer of choice. “The Coco way. Loving motherhood @waistedbykeke #ad.”

In the pic, the new mom cuddles baby Chanel as she poses in the mirror in nude undergarments and a black trainer, cinching her in at the waist — although she doesn’t need much help considering she only gained 13 lbs during her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

Just a week after giving birth, Austin faced backlash from her social media followers who questioned how she was able to snap back into shape so quickly.

“If I was looking at pictures of myself, I would be second guessing that person too,” she told Inside Edition in January.

While she was understanding with fans about her post-baby body, Austin has no problem firing back at the haters.

“Some comments really frustrate me at times,” she tweeted after Twitter users had been critical of her parenting skills. “Some assume since u have money and live in a ‘celebrity world’ that you don’t do s—!”

She continued, “Let me add, I don’t have nannies or babysitters. I’ve been 100% hands on w/Chanel. I also clean my own house & do my own laundry #100%wife.”