Coco Austin tells PEOPLE her 15-month-old daughter, Chanel, "just started dancing" — and to a very surprising style of music

Coco Austin knew her firstborn, Chanel, would be her father’s daughter, but she probably didn’t anticipate she’d take to her dad’s Ice-T‘s music quite so young

The fashionista and her SVU star husband recently chatted with PEOPLE about their 15-month-old daughter at TGI Fridays Endless Happy Hour, and Austin revealed that the toddler has found her rhythm to Ice’s rap-metal group, which saw its fair share of controversy in the 1990s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She just started dancing,” shared Austin, 37. “She does this little bop thing when she hears music, especially when she hears Body Count, his rock band. He puts it on loud, and she starts bouncing and [uses] her metal voice.”

Adds Ice with a grin: “She screams — daddy’s little girl.”

Image zoom Credit: Marcus Owen/StarTraks

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have to Work to Make as Much Money as Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

Chanel’s surprising taste in music is just one of the surprises the couple have encountered since welcoming Chanel in November 2015.

“I think my biggest surprise is really how good a mother Coco is,” revealed Ice, 59. “There’s always good times with kids, but sometimes it’s rough. She goes right through them. I’ve never heard her complain.”

“I kind of surprise myself also,” admitted Austin.

RELATED VIDEO: Coco & Baby Chanel Show Off Their Adorable Matching Outfits!

Also surprising? That other parents are pushing for the couple, who previously said Chanel would be their only child, to have another baby. Ice has a theory about why, though.

“Our baby is so good that people want us to have another one just so we can have a demon child,” he said. “[They’re like,] ‘You need another one! You need one that’s bad!’ That’s one thing I don’t understand about motherhood. … Is it mother hazing?”

Austin, who has passed down her love of shoes to Chanel, says plenty of other moms told her before she gave birth: “Throw out your heels, you’re never going to wear them again!” But as anyone who follows her Instagram has spotted that mother and daughter are clinging to their heels (and their signature, adorable, head-to-toe coordinating ensembles).