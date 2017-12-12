Coco Austin tells PEOPLE that 2-year-old Chanel will most likely go into the family business, as she has an outspoken personality and "sassy" character

Coco Austin and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Is Following in Their Footsteps: 'She's a Performer'

Coco Austin and Ice-T‘s daughter Chanel Nicole is becoming more and more like her famous parents — in more ways than one.

Austin told PEOPLE at the Long Island Bulldog Rescue‘s annual Bash for the Bulldogs on Dec. 4 that her 2-year-old will most likely be going into the family business of entertainment, as the proud parents have noticed their toddler’s outspoken personality and “sassy” character.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s funny, we both have the side-eye thing going. Ice has the side eye. Everyone knows his famous side eye. She’s got her side eye down pat,” Austin shared. “It’s hilarious.”

“I think she has my personality. She’s very lovable, she’s very sweet,” continues the star, 38. “Of course, Ice is not like that. I think she’s got the attitude from dad, and she’s got my lovable personality. I’d say she’s a mix.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Ice-T and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel Turns 2 and Celebrates in Style



And Chanel, who often matches with her mom, is already telling it like it is with an impressive lexicon.

“She is very sassy. She knows it all. She tells you everything that you should know. She teaches you,” Austin says. “You’re like, ‘Wait a minute, what are you saying to me?’ She’ll have full conversations with you about how the world goes. And she uses her hands too. She talks with her hands.”

She adds, “It’s really crazy that she’s saying full sentences, literally within a couple weeks. She’s doing it on her own. She knows big words like ‘delicious.’ Words come out of her mouth [and I’m] like, ‘How did you know that?’ You wouldn’t think a long word like ‘fantastic’ would come out of a little 2-year-old’s mouth.”

“I talk to her like an adult. I don’t do baby talk with her. She learned from me talking like a real adult, so you see that little person come out.”

When she’s not using a wide range of words to communicate, the little one expresses herself through movement. “She’ll dance and do splits. It’s hilarious,” Austin reveals.

And though she initially hoped her daughter would find interests in a different industry, the reality star says Chanel may be destined to be a mini Coco.

“She’s definitely a performer, which I was a little worried about because I don’t really want her to be a performer,” Austin admits. “That’s how her parents are. I think she’s going to, naturally.”

“I was trying to push against that a little bit. Maybe [encourage her] to be a rocket scientist. I don’t know, something I’m not. But it seems like she’s going in my direction,” adds the Ice Loves Coco alum.

FROM PEN: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps



And she learned a thing or two from her famous father. “She loves the microphone. She loves to dance. She loves to sing on the microphone,” Austin says.