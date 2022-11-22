Coco Austin Gets Emotional as She Says She's Put 'Underneath a Microscope' by Mom Shamers

The television personality is no stranger to clapping back at those who criticize her parenting choices, including recently giving her 6-year-old daughter a bath in the sink

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 22, 2022
Coco Austin talks mom shaming on Tamron Hall
Photo: Tamron Hall Show

Coco Austin is getting real about dealing with mom shamers.

In a preview of Tuesday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, first shared by E! News, the television personality, 43, opens up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time."

After Hall plays a video from Austin's husband Ice-T praising her for being the "best mother" to their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, Austin begins to tear up as she says she doesn't "hear that much" from the public and instead "hears a lot of the bad."

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she tells Hall. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother."

"I've dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her," she says, continuing to get emotional. "And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

Austin is no stranger to getting flak from the public for her parenting choices, including recently giving her daughter a bath in the sink and pushing her around in a stroller.

In September, Austin addressed criticism she received about a video she shared on TikTok and Instagram where she got ready for a fashion show as Chanel took a bath in the sink.

In the clip, Chanel sat in the deep sink while watching her tablet ahead of attending the event with her mom. Some commenters felt Chanel was too old to be bathed in the sink, while others thought it was a good idea if parents have a sink that fits their child.

"Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!" the frustrated mom wrote in a tweet, linking to an article about the controversy.

Acknowledging that she is an "unconventional mother," Austin argued fans should already know what kind of parent she is.

"People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me," she added. "Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

Speaking on The View last fall, Ice-T opened up about ignoring people's opinions on how he and Coco parent Chanel.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," Ice-T stated.

"Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with," he continued. "The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

