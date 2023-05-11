Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 7, Tells Mom She Loved Her from 'Moment I Was Born' (Exclusive)

Chanel adorably recalls the moment she was born, telling her mom she's loved her ever since

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 11, 2023 12:12 PM
Peek: Coco & Chanel
Photo: Tamron Hall Show/Youtube

Coco Austin is celebrating Mother's Day with a little help from her 7-year-old daughter, Chanel.

In an exclusive preview of Friday's Mother's Day episode of Tamron Hall, Austin and Chanel join moms Eva Amurri, Erica Dickerson, Jamilah Mapp and Dena Blizzard in celebrating the holiday as the moms share their insights into motherhood.

As the little girl joins Austin on stage, Hall asks Chanel if she wants to say something to her mom.

Chanel responds by sweetly telling Austin, "The first time I was born, I loved you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Austin corrects Chanel by asking, "The first moment?" to which Chanel responds, "Yeah, the first moment! The first moment I was born."

"You remember that moment? You do?" asks Austin as she gives her daughter a hug.

"Yeah, kind of, yeah," says Chanel.

Austin continues, "You remember laying on my chest? And looking up at me?" to which Chanel responds, "Yeah. Yeah."

Peek: Coco & Chanel
Tamron Hall Show/Youtube

"I'm glad that [the birth] was quick. Thank you so much [for that]," Austin jokes.

With some help from Hall, Chanel hands out different flowers to each of the mothers on the panel.

Austin, 44, shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, 65. The rapper-turned-actor is also dad to son Tracy, 31, and daughter Letesha, 47.

Tamron Hall's Mother's Day episode airs Friday, May 12. Check local listings.

Related Articles
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T Says Daughter Chanel, 7, Still Co-Sleeps with Him and Wife Coco Austin: 'Best Gift'
Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daugher Chanel Shows off Her Easter Dress in Sweet Photo
Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 7, Shows Off Her Bunny-Printed Easter Dress in Cute Photo
Morgann Book, tiktok girl
Teen TikTok Star, Who Was Raised in a Dairy Queen, Reveals Her Favorite DQ Hacks (Exclusive)
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T Says Becoming Dad to Daughter Chanel, 7, 'Started My Life Over': She 'Activated My Life'
Coco Austin, musicians Tracy Marrow Jr. and Ice-T of musical group Body Count (R) attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City
Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Coco Austin Poses with 'Bestie' Daughter Chanel at 'Bring Your Parent to School Day'
Coco Austin Poses with 'Bestie' Daughter Chanel at 'Bring Your Parent to School Day': Photo
Coco Austin (L) and Ice-T attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City
Ice-T and Coco Austin's Relationship Timeline
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T Joined by Wife Coco and Daughter Chanel During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Ice T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Jenna Bush Hager, Mila
Jenna Bush Hager Calls Daughter Mila Her 'Dream Girl' as She Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photos
Coco Austin talks mom shaming on Tamron Hall
Coco Austin Gets Emotional as She Says She's Put 'Underneath a Microscope' by Mom Shamers
Ice-T, Richard Belzer
Ice-T Opens Up About 'SVU' Costar Richard Belzer's Death 1 Month Later: 'Crushed Me'
NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS -- Ice-Ts Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, February 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)
Mariska Hargitay Calls 'SVU' Costar Ice-T the 'OG of Friendship' at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Looks All Grown Up as She Joins Mom at 'Scream VI' Premiere: Photo
Coco Austin (L) and Ice-T attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNaFG7LZD9/ coco's profile picture coco Verified My baby......😭 Definitely a bitter sweet day..... #1stdayofschool #1stgrade -@babychanelnicole 6h
Coco Austin Shares Back-to-School Photo on Daughter Chanel's First Day: 'Bittersweet'