Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 7, Tells Mom She Loved Her from 'Moment I Was Born' (Exclusive)

Coco Austin is celebrating Mother's Day with a little help from her 7-year-old daughter, Chanel.

In an exclusive preview of Friday's Mother's Day episode of Tamron Hall, Austin and Chanel join moms Eva Amurri, Erica Dickerson, Jamilah Mapp and Dena Blizzard in celebrating the holiday as the moms share their insights into motherhood.

As the little girl joins Austin on stage, Hall asks Chanel if she wants to say something to her mom.

Chanel responds by sweetly telling Austin, "The first time I was born, I loved you."

Austin corrects Chanel by asking, "The first moment?" to which Chanel responds, "Yeah, the first moment! The first moment I was born."

"You remember that moment? You do?" asks Austin as she gives her daughter a hug.

"Yeah, kind of, yeah," says Chanel.

Austin continues, "You remember laying on my chest? And looking up at me?" to which Chanel responds, "Yeah. Yeah."

Tamron Hall Show/Youtube

"I'm glad that [the birth] was quick. Thank you so much [for that]," Austin jokes.

With some help from Hall, Chanel hands out different flowers to each of the mothers on the panel.

Austin, 44, shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, 65. The rapper-turned-actor is also dad to son Tracy, 31, and daughter Letesha, 47.

Tamron Hall's Mother's Day episode airs Friday, May 12. Check local listings.