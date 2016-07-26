"Shout out to Chanel for holding me down all day at my event," the first-time mom wrote on Twitter

Nicole “Coco” Austin‘s daughter, Chanel Nicole, is already a red carpet pro — at just 8 months old!

Chanel acted as her mom’s date on Sunday for a Nutrifield-sponsored event at the Maximum Yield Indoor Garden Expo in San Francisco, and her debut turn on the red carpet was a hit.

Even Austin thanked her daughter for keeping her cool.

“Shout out to Chanel for holding me down all day at my event,” the 37-year-old first-time mom wrote on Twitter along with a photo of herself holding her baby girl.

Chanel looked picture-perfect in a white sweater, floral-print leggings and orange flower headband.

Although the baby smiled for the cameras, eventually she was ready for a break.

In one adorable photo, Chanel is seen giving her mom, who has been married to Chanel’s father, Ice-T, since 2002, a funny look. The photo was posted on the 8-month-old’s own Twitter account, with a caption reading: “Mom, come on, not another pic. I’m pictured out for the day.”

Before nap time hit, however, Chanel was able to get in a snap in her first acro yoga pose. Chanel sat on her mother’s neck while Austin skillfully balanced on another woman’s shoulders.

“The best I can do with a dress on,” Austin said.