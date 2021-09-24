Coco Austin let her 5-year-old daughter do "mini tips" on her nails as school picture day was a "special occasion"

Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 5, Gets 'Mini' Nail Tips for School Photo: 'My Little Doll Baby'

Coco Austin is making sure her daughter is ready for picture day.

On Thursday, the model, 42, shared a photo of her 5-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole, after the little girl was treated to a French manicure with "mini" nail tips.

Austin, who shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, said on Instagram that she let her daughter get the tips on her nails as it was for a "special occasion."

In the photo, Chanel shows off her new nails while wearing a red cardigan over a white shirt. Her hair is up in two pigtails with matching red bows to complete the look.

"School Picture day!! For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails. I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her...." Austin wrote.

Austin was met with backlash on the photo as several of her followers criticized the mom of one for letting her daughter get nail tips at a young age.

"To [sic] young for nails!!!!!" one user wrote, while another added, "I'm sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age."

This isn't the first time Austin has been criticized on social media for her parenting choices.

After she recently shared that she continues to breastfeed her daughter, telling Us Weekly that "Chanel still likes my boobs," Austin received backlash on Twitter from users questioning her decision.

Ice-T, 63, addressed commenters last month, tweeting in response, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"