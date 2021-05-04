Coco Austin Poses with Daughter Chanel, 5, in Matching Swimsuits After Having a 'Tough Week'

Coco Austin says she "put a smile on my face for Chanel" after mourning the loss of a close friend recently

Coco Austin is soaking up the sun with her daughter.

The model, 42, shared a pair of photos on Instagram Tuesday showing off matching mother-daughter swimsuits from Wild Blush Bikinis as she posed in sunglasses with her 5-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole.

"Last week was a tough week for me but continued with my family trip and put a smile on my face for Chanel," the mom wrote in the caption. "Life is precious. Appreciate every moment."

Austin, who shares her daughter with husband Ice-T, recently mourned the loss of her friend, Stacey Disney, remembering her on Instagram as the "nicest, sweetest gentle human being."

"Always laughing with great positive energy. I knew her for more than 20 years ... Its hard to think I wont be able to have long video chats with her silly smily self anymore. She definitely made an incredible mark on this place called earth and now she has moved to the next stage with her soul. ... I love you forever and ever Stacey until we meet again."

Last March, Austin opened up about her decision to continue breastfeeding her then-4-year-old child, explaining that it was for "comfort."

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can!" Austin began in an Instagram caption at the time, sharing a photo nursing her preschooler. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject … I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old."

The former reality star added that she got "tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on" her experience, explaining, "At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food … 😁."