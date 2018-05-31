Coco Austin is pro-breastfeeding, specifically when it comes to her bond with 2½-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole

Everything Coco Austin Has Said About Nursing Her 2½-Year-Old Daughter

Coco Austin is relishing the bond that breastfeeding brings.

The model and former Ice Loves Coco star has regularly been open about her support for breastfeeding mothers and in nursing her own daughter, 2½-year-old Chanel Nicole, sharing on Tuesday why she still chooses to do so.

“I follow some mother [empowering] pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that,” Austin captioned a photo of her daughter sleeping on her chest during a recent flight.

“@babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I’m older,” added the mother of one, 39, responding to commenters asking if she still nurses, “Yep, but it’s more for comfort now.”

Austin previously shared in March 2017 that her child was still breastfeeding at 15 months.

“The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes. She’s 15 months and still going strong,” the wife of rapper and actor Ice-T said in a video during which she was feeding Chanel.

In fact, Austin has continued to be outspoken about breastfeeding since giving birth to her daughter in November 2015. “I’m kind of obsessed with [breastfeeding],” she told E! News in June 2016. “[Chanel] is 6 months now, but for a good five months, she was great at breastfeeding.”

Coco Austin, husband Ice-T and daughter Chanel

Austin also revealed that Chanel “want[ing] the bottle more” had “hurt my feelings.”

“I’m doing whatever I can because now, she’s growing, so she needs more milk … so I have to go from breastfeeding to formula, breastfeeding to formula, but I wish she would want a little more of me,” she said at the time, adding that she still pumped “every single day” to provide breast milk for Chanel, even though it was often through a bottle.

But the truth is she wasn’t even sure if she would be able to nurse at all. “I got breast implants, so I wasn’t sure if I could even breastfeed … I was hoping I’d be one of those women who can because my whole family have been really pro-breastfeeding,” she said.

“She took the boob instantly, too,” Austin continued, calling breast milk “liquid gold” due to all its reported health benefits. “She was a pro.”

Coco Austin and daughter Chanel

Although the nursing experience has had many benefits for Austin (in June 2016, she revealed it had helped her lose weight post-baby), it hasn’t been all fun.