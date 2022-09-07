Coco Austin Shares Back-to-School Photo on Daughter Chanel's First Day: 'Bittersweet'

Coco Austin and Ice-T's little girl is growing up!

On Wednesday, the model, 43, shared a photo of daughter Chanel Nicole on her first day of first grade.

"My baby......😭 Definitely a bitter-sweet day...," Austin captioned the Instagram photo, adding the hashtags #1stdayofschool #1stgrade.

Sharing the photo on his own page, Ice-T wrote, "Time flies.. @babychanelnicole 1st day of 1st grade today.. How about that… Wow ❤️."

Chanel's sign says that she wants to be a singer when she grows up and that she likes to dance, draw and make friends.

In addition to Chanel, Ice-T is also dad to son Tracy, 30, and daughter LeTesha, 46, from previous relationships.

Speaking on The View last fall, the rapper opened up about ignoring people's opinions on how he and Coco parent Chanel.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," Ice-T stated.

"Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with," he continued. "The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

Coco/Instagram

He added, "Everybody parents differently. Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We're doing okay, our baby's okay."

The comments came shortly after the couple received backlash for getting a then 5-year-old Chanel a French manicure with "mini" nail tips for her kindergarten picture day.

"School Picture day!! For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails. I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her...." Austin wrote.