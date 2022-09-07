Coco Austin Shares Back-to-School Photo on Daughter Chanel's First Day: 'Bittersweet'

Coco Austin called her daughter's latest milestone 'bitter-sweet' in an Instagram post

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on September 7, 2022 08:42 PM
Coco Austin (L) and Ice-T attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNaFG7LZD9/ coco's profile picture coco Verified My baby......😭 Definitely a bitter sweet day..... #1stdayofschool #1stgrade -@babychanelnicole 6h
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; coco/Instagram

Coco Austin and Ice-T's little girl is growing up!

On Wednesday, the model, 43, shared a photo of daughter Chanel Nicole on her first day of first grade.

"My baby......😭 Definitely a bitter-sweet day...," Austin captioned the Instagram photo, adding the hashtags #1stdayofschool #1stgrade.

Sharing the photo on his own page, Ice-T wrote, "Time flies.. @babychanelnicole 1st day of 1st grade today.. How about that… Wow ❤️."

Chanel's sign says that she wants to be a singer when she grows up and that she likes to dance, draw and make friends.

In addition to Chanel, Ice-T is also dad to son Tracy, 30, and daughter LeTesha, 46, from previous relationships.

Speaking on The View last fall, the rapper opened up about ignoring people's opinions on how he and Coco parent Chanel.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," Ice-T stated.

"Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with," he continued. "The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

Ice T, Coco, and Chanel
Coco/Instagram

He added, "Everybody parents differently. Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We're doing okay, our baby's okay."

The comments came shortly after the couple received backlash for getting a then 5-year-old Chanel a French manicure with "mini" nail tips for her kindergarten picture day.

"School Picture day!! For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails. I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her...." Austin wrote.

