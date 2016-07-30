The proud mom shared a sweet photo of her and her 8-month-old daughter supporting Austin's husband Ice T

Coco Austin Is a 'Babywearing Mommy' with Daughter Chanel at Ice T's Concert

Being a supportive wife and doting mother aren’t mutually exclusive for Nicole “Coco” Austin.

The new mom took to Instagram to show off her juggling skills with a cute picture of her holding daughter Chanel in a Baby K’tan sling while attending husband Ice T‘s performance at the Art of Rap festival in Brooklyn on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m a babywearing mommy and proud of it!” Austin, 37, captioned the photo. “Even at my [man’s] performances.”

Image zoom

Source: Coco Austin/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Hello Baby, Bye Bye Intimacy! Celeb Moms Joke the Struggle of Postpartum Sex Is Real



Chanel, who was born in November, has accompanied her parents on vacation and on the set of Ice T’s show Law & Order: SVU and recently made her red carpet debut at the Maximum Yield Indoor Garden Expo in San Francisco.

“Shout out to Chanel for holding me down all day at my event,” the proud mom captioned a photo of her and her daughter at last Sunday’s event.