The actors are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Shaelyn

Image zoom

Gregg DeGuire/Wireimage

Cobie Smulders is about to have a whole new perspective on How I Met Your Mother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress and her husband, actor Taran Killam, are expecting their second child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Smulders and the Saturday Night Live funnyman, both 32, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Shaelyn Cado.

The expectant actress will certainly be busy during this pregnancy, but luckily, she has supermom powers: She starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and has a new Marvel movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, due out in the spring.

The couple — who wed during a star-studded celebration in 2012 — celebrated their second anniversary in September.

Smulders recently finished shooting the independent feature Results, to be released in 2015, opposite Guy Pearce.

— Michele Corriston with reporting by Blaine Zuckerman