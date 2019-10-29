Co-Parenting Confessions: What Celebrity Exes Say About Raising Kids Together Post-Breakup 

The singers welcomed son Bear Grey in March 2017, and announced their breakup in June 2018 after more than two years together.

“Listen, she’s a fantastic mom, I can’t complain. She’s absolutely awesome,” Payne said of raising a son with his ex on an October 2019 episode of The Jonathan Ross Show. “She doesn’t get onto me when I’m at work and doing different things — she understands. You know, we did the very same job so it’s not that different for us.”

Cheryl previously discussed their individual parenting styles with The Telegraph, telling the newspaper, “I’m the strict one; Liam isn’t. I’ll be the one saying, ‘Just one square of chocolate,’ but Bear is so good. If I get cross with him he puts his little hands on my face and looks into my eyes to see if I’m deadly serious or a tiny bit cross, and it melts my heart. [Liam is] much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I’m okay about it.”