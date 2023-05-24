CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby, Inigo Alexander Rumi Grainger Graf (Exclusive)

Clarissa Ward has welcomed her third baby with husband Philipp con Bernstorff

By
Angela Andaloro
Updated on May 24, 2023 06:32 PM
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)
Photo:

courtesy Clarissa Ward

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward is now a mom of three!

The journalist, who had been reporting from the front lines of the war in Ukraine, has welcomed her third baby with husband Philipp von Bernstorff.

The couple welcomed son Inigo Alexander Rumi Grainger Graf von Bernstorff-Wotersen, who will go by Iggy, on Tuesday, May 23rd at 8:52 a.m. U.K. time, weighing in at 8 lbs.

"My husband is from an old, aristocratic German family where they have verrrrrry long names!" the journalist, based in London, tells PEOPLE.

CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)

courtesy Clarissa Ward

“We are completely delirious with love (and sleep deprivation). Like both of his older brothers, Iggy was born with a shock of dark hair," the mom of three shares.

"So far, he’s incredibly mellow and cuddly and smells delicious. I have no idea how we are going to manage now that we are outnumbered with THREE boys," she adds with a laugh. "But I know that we will find our rhythm and I am so profoundly grateful."

The couple is already parents to sons Caspar, 2, and Ezra, 5.

CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)

courtesy Clarissa Ward

Previously to PEOPLE exclusively about her baby news, Ward explained that her pregnancy journey had been "quite challenging" as she covered the news in Ukraine, where she spent more than 12 weeks reporting since the war began in February 2022.

"Obviously, it's a different experience being back in Ukraine 20 weeks pregnant," said Ward.

"I am not going to any frontline locations and the team has gone to great lengths to locate all the perinatal facilities along our routes," she continued. "It can still be quite challenging with the long drives and severe cold and you have to be vigilant about self-care, but I remind myself that thousands of Ukrainian women are living this experience every day."

At the time, Ward said her whole family is "beyond excited" for the new addition.

CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)

courtesy Clarissa Ward

"The fact that we are having a third boy is thrilling and a little bit petrifying. I will be heavily outnumbered and my boys have SO much energy!" she shared. "But we are beyond excited."

"I think partly because I am an only child, I have always really loved the idea of having a big family," said Ward. "And boys always love their mamas."

