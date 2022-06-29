CNN's Paula Reid Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Jordan — See the Sweet Photos!

The CNN Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent welcomed her little one with husband Jason Kolsevich

Paula Reid is officially a mom!

The CNN Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent, 39, and husband Jason Kolsevich welcomed their first baby together, daughter Jordan Reid, on Monday, June 6, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Jordan arrived three weeks early, weighing 6 lbs., 6 oz. at birth. The infant's moniker drew inspiration from Jordan Pond of Acadia National Park, Maine, a beloved place of her parents.

The newborn spent 12 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) while her lungs finished developing. "Having a baby in the NICU is incredibly stressful and we are grateful for the care we received at the Children's National Hospital NICU," Reid tells PEOPLE.

"Jordan had so many tubes in her at the NICU that we were not able to hold her until she was a week old … that was heart-wrenching," she continues. "The NICU staff are extraordinary people — doctors, nurses, facilities, specialists, etc. We watched them care for fragile infants around the clock while also comforting worried parents."

Left: Credit: Jason Reid Right: Credit: Jason Reid

The little girl is now home with her parents. According to the new mom, her hobbies include eating, sleeping and cuddling.

"We look forward to bringing her to Acadia later this year," she adds.

The couple first shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in March.

Paula Reid gives birth to Jordan Reid Credit: Jason Reid

"My husband and I have waited a long time to get to this point and we could not be more thrilled to welcome our baby girl," she told PEOPLE at the time.

Reid first began in vitro fertilization treatments in 2020 while covering the Trump White House.

"Undergoing IVF, while covering the White House, during a pandemic, was certainly challenging, but I feel fortunate and grateful that we were able to use this option to grow our family," she said.

"I always wanted to be a mom and when it didn't happen for me after a while, I was worried I had waited too long," she added. "At the advice of my doctor I sought out an IVF doctor and did two rounds of IVF and we were successful with the first embryo transfer."

Paula Reid Credit: Liz Stewart

As Reid and her husband prepared for the arrival of their baby girl, the journalist focused on having a happy, healthy pregnancy.

"I continue to work out with a trainer twice a week and try to get rest and eat well to support this pregnancy," she shared at the time.