CNN's Paula Reid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'We Could Not Be More Thrilled'

The CNN Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent, 39, is pregnant, expecting her first baby, a daughter, with husband Jason Kolsevich.

"My husband and I have waited a long time to get to this point and we could not be more thrilled to welcome our baby girl," she tells PEOPLE.

Reid first began IVF treatments in 2020 while covering the Trump White House.

"Undergoing IVF, while covering the White House, during a pandemic, was certainly challenging, but I feel fortunate and grateful that we were able to use this option to grow our family," she says.

"I always wanted to be a mom and when it didn't happen for me after a while, I was worried I had waited too long," she adds. "At the advice of my doctor I sought out an IVF doctor and did two rounds of IVF and we were successful with the first embryo transfer."

Now as Reid and her husband prepare for the arrival of their baby girl, she's focused on having a happy, healthy pregnancy.

"I continue to work out with a trainer twice a week and try to get rest and eat well to support this pregnancy," she shares.