CNN's Kasie Hunt Welcomes Second Baby at Home in the Bathroom After '13-Minute Sudden Labor'

Kasie Hunt had a plan in place for welcoming her baby girl, but daughter Grey had her own plan

Angela Andaloro
Published on March 3, 2023
CNN's Kasie Hunt and Husband Welcome Second Baby at Home After '13-Minute Sudden Labor':
Kasie Hunt and husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Photo: Casey Runck

Kasie Hunt is officially a mom of two!

The CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst, 37, and husband Matthew Mario Rivera welcomed their second baby together, a daughter, a rep for Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE.

The couple welcomed daughter Grey Hunt Rivera on Wednesday, March 1, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz. at birth.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of our baby girl, Grey Hunt Rivera. Proud big brother [Mars Hunt, 3½] can't stop talking about his new baby sister," the parents of two share with PEOPLE.

Grey's birth will be unforgettable for the family of four for more reasons than one, with the couple revealing their baby girl was born at home "after 13 minutes of sudden labor."

Kasie Hunt.
Kasie Hunt and Matthew Mario Rivera's daughter Grey.
L: Caption Kasie Hunt. PHOTO: Matt M. Rivera
R: Caption Kasie Hunt and Matthew Mario Rivera's daughter Grey. PHOTO: Matt M. Rivera

"Grey is already showing us her independent streak. We were expecting her to arrive via a scheduled C-section on Thursday morning. She had other plans!" they tell PEOPLE.

"Grey was born at home, early Wednesday morning, after 13 minutes of sudden labor — before there was even time to call the paramedics. Dad sprang into action and delivered baby Grey on the bathroom floor," Hunt shares.

"We are so grateful to the 911 operators and the DC Fire & EMS team. Step-by-step, they talked us through the incredibly intense moments right after she was born and as she took her first breaths," the pair continues. "Thank you to the firefighters and paramedics on the scene who treated mom and baby at home and then brought us safely to Sibley Hospital in Washington. It's a day we'll never forget!"

"We're so excited about life as a family of four — and reminded it's going to be that much more unpredictable!"

Mars and Grey_Credit Matt M. Rivera
Kasie Hunt and Matthew Mario Rivera's son Mars and daughter Grey. Matt M. Rivera

Sharing the pregnancy news with PEOPLE exclusively in December, Hunt said that Mars couldn't "wait to be a big brother."

"For Halloween, he insisted that the baby have her own pumpkin. When we were decorating for Christmas, he asked me to put up a stocking for 'baby sister,' " she added.

Hunt revealed to PEOPLE in October 2021 that she underwent a four-hour operation that month to remove a benign brain tumor. Hunt became aware of her diagnosis around the same time she began her role at CNN in August 2021.

"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this after the health trials I had over the past year," said Hunt. "Expanding the love in our lives is the perfect way to keep healing."

"We have so much to be grateful for this holiday season," she added.

Hunt and Rivera tied the knot in 2017 at Shenandoah Woods in Stanley, Virginia, after meeting while both worked NBC News in Washington.

