CNN's Abby Phillip Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Marcus Richardson

Abby Phillip is going to be a mom!

The CNN senior political correspondent, 32, is pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Marcus Richardson, a daughter due this summer, she revealed to The Cut on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[We] are having a baby girl this summer! I shot this cover then I was 4 months pregnant and I can't wait to be able to tell my baby girl that she was on the cover a magazine ... 😭😭😭 there are just no words," Phillip writes on Instagram, sharing the magazine cover in which she shows off her baby bump in an orange-and-black dress.

The Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip anchor tells Gayle King for The Cut interview that being pregnant has changed her perspective.

"The experience of pregnancy has only made me become more in awe of what we as women are able to endure. It was tough: battling morning sickness while balancing a demanding job with long, unpredictable hours. But it has been a reminder of what I am capable of — and what so many women do every day," she says.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Phillip and Richardson have been together nearly a decade, and they tied the knot on May 26, 2018. They live in Washington, D.C. with their dog Booker T.

"Look, if you're in this business, you can't do it without someone who is flexible, because your life is just a mess," Phillip tells King. "It's unpredictable, it's busy, it's ever-changing. And he's just always like, 'What do you need? How can I help you?' I remember one of our first dates — we were supposed to meet up and I left my wallet at home and I was an hour and a half late. He just waited and wasn't pissed off. I swear to God, I knew then."