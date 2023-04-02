Jon Pardi Reveals Daughter Presley Is 'Starting to Laugh' at 2023 CMT Awards: 'Here's to Having Kids!'

Jon Pardi is savoring every second of fatherhood!

The country singer, 37, opened up about life as a new dad at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, two months after he and wife Summer welcomed daughter Presley Fawn.

"It's a new adventure that everything that they told you about is true," he told CMT on the red carpet. "That baby's gonna change your life. You're gonna have a feeling you've never felt before."

The "Last Night Lonely" singer also shared an update on his "awesome" daughter's milestones, quipping that she "loves to eat and poop."

"She's making all kinds of noise and she's starting to laugh," the proud dad added.

Pardi added that the show marked the first time that Summer was making a trip without baby Presley following her Feb. 18 birth.

Jon and Summer Pardi. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"It's this missing hole in your soul which I've never felt before," he said. "I'm just telling you everything they say about kids is real. Here's to having kids!"

Check out PEOPLE's full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

The couple shared the first photo of their newborn, a sweet black-and-white shot taken in the hospital, to Instagram shortly after her birth.

"Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha DAD joke!" Pardi captioned the post, while Summer wrote: "Our lives are forever changed… She has one cheek dimple like her mama and her daddy's perfect skin."

Pardi is up for collaborative video of the year at Sunday night's show for "Longneck Way to Go," his collab with Midland.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are airing live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS and Paramount+.