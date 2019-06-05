A Night of 'Heaven'! Kane Brown and Pregnant Wife Katelyn Shine on 2019 CMT Awards Red Carpet

Kane Brown‘s wife Katelyn is a vision in red!

The 25-year-old country crooner was joined by wife on Wednesday evening at the 2019 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, where they walked the red carpet with baby bump on full display. Brown kept it casual in a sporty monogrammed cap, brown patterned zip-up, distressed jeans while Katelyn donned a vibrant wrap dress with ruffled mini skirt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the red carpet, the singer told CMT he wrote a song inspired by his wife’s pregnancy but that fans may never hear it. “Well, I wrote a song about baby. I didn’t know if it was a boy or girl yet,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m gonna release it ’cause it was more towards a guy, but now I gotta write one for a little girl!”

Brown is one of many artists scheduled to perform during tonight’s ceremony. He’s also nominated for video of the year and male video of the year for his songs “Good As You” and “Lose It,” respectively.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert Among Artists Leading 2019 CMT Awards Nominations

Brown shared their pregnancy news on Instagram in April, captioning a photo of his wife’s sonogram, “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited,” Katelyn wrote alongside a video of herself getting the ultrasound.

“Kane, I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with💕,” added the mom-to-be, 26, who wed Brown this past October.

Be sure to follow PEOPLE’s full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country’s big night.

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn John Shearer/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Maren Morris Set to Perform at the 2019 CMT Awards

The singer told The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in May that the spouses were expecting a baby girl.

“I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time,” Brown joked with PEOPLE. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

The 2019 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.