Brett Young's Pregnant Wife Taylor Shows Off Her Baby Bump on the 2019 CMT Awards Red Carpet

Brett Young is one proud papa-to-be.

The "Mercy" singer walked the red carpet Wednesday evening at the 2019 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside his pregnant wife Taylor, who glowed as she showed off her baby bump under a belly-hugging, dusty rose dress. Young, meanwhile, looked handsome in blue suit and black T-shirt.

Ahead of the show, the couple opened up about Taylor’s pregnancy on the red carpet. During CMT’s pre-show livestream, Young revealed he has gained some weight along with his expectant wife — and quipped he has been “dressing a sympathy baby bump.”

“Everybody talks about it like it’s a joke, but I gained like 13 lbs. in the first two months,” Young said. “This whole sympathy weight is a real thing!”

Young, 38, is set to perform at the show and is nominated for CMT performance of the year alongside R&B legends Boyz II Men for “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads).”

Young and Taylor, 31, shared their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in April, when the country star explained that the pair — who tied the knot in November — “have always shared the same heart for wanting a family.”

“I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!” he said.

The couple revealed that Taylor is pregnant with a baby girl on Instagram later that month, sharing a slow-motion video that showed the mom-to-be tossing a baseball in her husband’s direction.

Young swung a bat and made contact on the first try, causing the ball to explode into a cloud of pink smoke before the couple shared a sweet embrace.

Brett Young's pregnancy announcement Courtesy of Brett Young

The future father was all smiles on April 7 as he and his pregnant wife posed for photos ahead of the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, wearing a creatively checkered suit. Taylor, meanwhile, rocked a three-quarters-sleeve purple minidress, completing the look in silver heels and a matching clutch.

“We couldn’t have her in a dress and not explain why [she has a bump]. It hasn’t been donut month,” Young joked to PEOPLE on the red carpet ahead of the show, placing his hand on Taylor’s belly. “There’s actually a baby in here.”

Of deciding to start a family so soon after their nuptials, Taylor explained, “We’ve known each other for quite a while and at our age, I think we were just ready to start a family. We’re like, ‘We’ve lived a pretty good, fun, selfish life!’ So I think we’re ready to take the next step.”

The 2019 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.