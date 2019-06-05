Date Night! Brantley Gilbert's Pregnant Wife Amber Flaunts Her Baby Belly at 2019 CMT Awards

It might not be “The Weekend,” but that isn’t stopping Brantley Gilbert from a glam date night!

The country crooner and second-time expectant dad, 34, attended the 2019 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night, where he and wife Amber walked the red carpet in style.

The mother-to-be donned a high-neck crystal-covered mini dress while Gilbert opted for an edgy all-black ensemble, capped off with studded shoes and chains off his striped leather jacket.

Gilbert is up for collaborative video of the year, alongside Lindsay Ell for their joint tune "What Happens in a Small Town."

Brantley Gilbert and family Lyn Sengupta

Gilbert and Amber revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in March, sharing photos from their “gender reveal” party where they, alongside their 19-month-old son Barrett Hardy-Clay, learned the newest family member on the way will be a girl.

The moment was an emotional one for the past ACM Award winner, who was visibly teary in photos following the shower full of blush-colored decorations.

“Oh, I cried!” he recalled to PEOPLE. “I was so sure it was a boy. I wasn’t ready for it to be a little girl — and man, when it was! I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal.”

“I know I have so much to learn,” added the "Bottoms Up" singer. “You even diaper them differently, so I’m gonna be learning a whole lot of stuff from these books Amber reads — and I can’t wait!”

The bundle of joy is due to arrive on Sept. 17.

Gilbert walked the ACM Awards red carpet alongside his pregnant wife in Las Vegas in April, where he rocked a gold jacket over a dark shirt and trousers, completing the look in studded shoes.

Amber put her baby bump on display in a shimmery gold gown featuring a high slit, as well as matching heels, cradling her belly as the cameras flashed.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the show, Gilbert couldn’t help crack a joke about becoming a dad to a little girl, quipping, “Hopefully I got 15, 16 years before I go to prison.”

The 2019 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.