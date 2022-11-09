Jon Pardi's Wife Summer Debuts Baby Bump on the 2022 CMAs Red Carpet

Pardi of three!

On the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Jon Pardi was joined by his pregnant wife Summer, marking her baby bump debut. The "Dirt on My Boots" singer, 37, wore an all-black ensemble, while the hairstylist, 33, opted for a silver and white cutout gown.

Last month, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby girl in a video montage posted to Instagram. They also revealed their daughter's due month of February 2023.

"I'm crying 😢😢😢😢😢😢 so sweet," RaeLynn commented, while Kane Brown's wife Katelyn wrote, "😭😭😭😭 all the girls I love it 😍 love you guys." Added Brett Young's wife Taylor, "Yayay!!! Welcome to the best club mama 💕."

The Pardis first shared their pregnancy news in September, with Jon telling PEOPLE that he is "so ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one."

"I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with," he added.

Jon and Summer Pardi. Jason Davis/WireImage

At the time, Summer told PEOPLE that she was feeling "great" in her pregnancy and that she couldn't wait to see Jon as a dad.

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," she said. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

The pair already have quite the brood on their farm outside Nashville, with a crew of dogs, cats, goats and cows that Jon calls his "Pardi Animals."

"Everyone told us the dogs would be more clingy and protective over me, but they already never leave my side!" Summer joked. "I can't even go to the bathroom without them pawing at the door, and all four of them are sitting there waiting for me when I walk out. It'll be fun to see how they react to the baby."

Jon and Summer Pardi. Jason Kempin/Getty

A couple since 2016, Jon and Summer have been trying for kids since they wed in November 2020.

"It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs — the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple," Summer said. "After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!"

She continued, "I think stress has a huge part in it. You hear so many stories like ours of 'the moment you stop trying it'll happen,' but when you're in that situation it's really, really hard to not try or not think about it. It's just one of those crazy things in life that doesn't make sense and there's no right or wrong answer. I feel for all of the couples out there who have been through this and especially those who are still in the thick of it."

After "100 of these tests with pink lines," Summer said the pregnancy "still doesn't feel real" to her and Jon.

"It's been five years of dreaming of what it would be like if we were lucky enough to be blessed with a baby and now we get to live that dream," she said. "It's been so fun to go through all of these new changes together as a first-time experience for the both of us. We are beyond excited and cannot wait to meet our little Pardi babe!"

At the CMA Awards, Jon is up for musical event of the year and music video of the year for his Midland collaboration "Longneck Way to Go." He is also expected to perform a tribute to Alan Jackson, this year's recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2022 CMAs are airing live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.