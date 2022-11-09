Surprise! 'The Bold Type' 's Katie Stevens Reveals She's Pregnant at CMAs with Husband Paul DiGiovanni

Katie Stevens has made her way to the Country Music Association Awards alongside husband Paul DiGiovanni — and she arrived with some big news!

The Bold Type alum, 29, along with her songwriter husband, revealed they are expecting their first child together on the red carpet.

Stevens showed off her growing baby bump in a blue Pamella Roland gown featuring gold embroidered detailing and feathered and floral appliqués.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

As the couple posed for photos, DiGiovanni could be seen holding onto his wife's baby bump, while she smiled big for the cameras.

The pair got married back in 2019, which came after nearly six years as a couple. After their wedding three years ago, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about their heartwarming reception, where the Boys Like Girls guitarist surprised his bride more times than once.

"Our first dance was to 'I Will Always Be Yours' by Ben Rector. When we went out for our first dance, Paul surprised me with a video from Ben on the TV screen," she said. "Paul asked him if he could make a video singing our first dance song, and he did! It was truly so special."

Check out PEOPLE's full CMAs coverage to get the latest news on country music's biggest night

Things haven't stopped being special for DiGiovanni and Stevens in the years since, as Paul is nominated for Single of the Year for "Buy Dirt" byJordan Davis and Luke Bryan, as a songwriter on the track.

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

While The Bold Type came to an end after five seasons last year, Stevens told PEOPLE that her friendships with castmates Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee will stand the test of time. "We were like, 'We're going to be like [Friends stars] Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. We're going to be friends forever!'"

The 2022 CMAs are airing live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.