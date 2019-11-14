Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Wife Lauren Step Out with Daughters on the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Image zoom (L-R) Willa Gray Akins, Thomas Rhett, Ada James Akins and Lauren Akins Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett had an "Unforgettable" red carpet experience at the 2019 CMA Awards Wednesday night, thanks to his wife Lauren Akins and two adorable daughters.

The 29-year-old country artist walked the carpet with his entire family, and all four members had big smiles on their faces.

The soon-to-be father of three (Lauren, 30, is expecting another baby girl in February) dressed for the special night in a black suit with white polka dots, while his wife wore a long-sleeved, flowing black gown decorated with silver and red roses.

The couple’s two daughters — Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4 — put their best fashion feet forward in a black sequined dress and a shimmering gold gown, respectively. And the sisters looked happy as could be while posing on the carpet, despite their father’s previous concerns.

“I didn’t know how they would do, kind of standing,” Rhett told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “They did great, they did great. We have this thing — ‘Y’all say happy Halloween’ — and that’s when they get their best smiles.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett (L) and wife Lauren Katie Kauss

The star also addressed his daughters’ excitement at welcoming a new sibling, explaining that Willa Gray “understands it completely” while Ada James isn’t totally there yet.

“I think both of their worlds will be rocked when the new baby gets here,” he said, adding that he thinks both will be jealous. “I think I was born to be a dad of girls, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

And welcoming baby No. 3 doesn’t mean the Rhett family is completely quite yet.

“My wife wants five kids, and when we get to five, she’ll probably want seven,” he joked. “I want to wake up when I’m 55, and go to Thanksgiving, and have a thousand people at our Thanksgiving table.”

As for what moniker they’ll bestow upon their new daughter, the “Die a Happy Man” singer said he and Lauren have narrowed down their list to five or six options.

“It will be a single name, we have too many double name people in our family,” he said. “We need it to be a little bit simpler.”

Rhett recently opened up about how pumped he is for the newest addition to the family, saying at a press conference last month, “We’re all really excited.”

“Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, ‘What in the world is happening?’ ” he added.

“But we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been,” the country crooner continued. “Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and family Thomas Rhett/Instagram

Rhett is nominated for two CMA Awards: male vocalist of the year and album of the year for his latest studio offering, Center Point Road. He’ll also perform his single "Remember You Young," for the first time during the show.

“I’ve never gotten to do that on national television before,” he said. “So we’re excited about that.”

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.