Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Pregnant Wife Hannah Walk the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Dan + Shay hit the red carpet together at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, and Shay Mooney‘s wife Hannah looked gorgeous as she showed off her growing baby bump.

Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and his wife Abby also dressed to the nines while posing as a foursome) is just one of the numerous musical acts who will perform at the star-studded ceremony, which is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

In August, Mooney, 27, and Hannah announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child, a boy. The couple shared the news alongside a series of photos and a video of their 2½-year-old son Asher James announcing he was “having a baby brother!”

“Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!” the country musician captioned his post. “Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town 🙌🏻💙.”

“We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)! 😂,” Hannah, 27, wrote alongside hers. “We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year! 💙.”

The country star and former Miss Arkansas Hannah (née Billingsley) tied the knot in October 2017, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time. The little one on the way will make the couple’s family one of four alongside Asher, who joined the family in January 2017.

After Asher’s arrival, Mooney told PEOPLE of the couple’s new addition, “It has been a huge change and the best change. You love each other a ton and then you have a kid and you never realize how much you could love something. It strengthens your love for each other, but it also just opens up this entire other deeper world of love that you never knew you could have.”

Dan + Shay, who received three nominations at this year’s CMA Awards, recently released their new song "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber. The music video for the tune costars the three men’s significant others: Hannah, Dan Smyers‘ wife Abby and Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin.

In the clip, the singers serenade their leading ladies as each couple pairs off in their own romantic setting. Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, share a kiss while lounging in a bed of flowers, while Smyers, 32, sings the lyrics to his wife Abby and Mooney gazes lovingly into Hannah’s eyes.

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.