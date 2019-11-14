Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

Pink is making the 2019 Country Music Association Awards a family night out.

Ahead of the show, the singer — who is scheduled to perform her duet with Chris Stapleton, “Love Me Anyway,” during the ceremony — hit the red carpet and posed for pictures with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids: daughter Willow and son Jameson.

Pink, 40, rocked a burnt-orange dress and black hat and her husband, 44, coordinated in a black suit.

Meanwhile, her kids played into the country theme. Willow, 8½, looked adorable in a white dress with detailing of two horses and her brother Jameson, who turns 3 on Dec. 26, wore a cowboy hat, a studded jacket and cowboy boots.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Pink said that she and Stapleton, 41, have yet to get their kids together for a playdate (Stapleton shares five kids with wife Morgane, 36).

“We live on opposite ends of the coasts, but we do have a record player and [Stapleton’s album] Traveller gets spun a lot in our house,” she said.



Pink also acknowledged her and Hart’s upcoming 14-year-anniversary of marriage by saying, “He deserves a trophy!”

“It’s been a while,” she continued. “We used to make a big deal out of it. Now, we’re just lucky to be together.”

As to how she and Hart keep the flame alive, Pink said, “We fight nicer.”

On Sunday, Pink also brought Hart and their two kids as her dates to the People’s Choice Awards, where she was crowned this year’s People’s Champion.

On the red carpet, Pink opened up about taking a break from touring after wrapping her successful Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which ended recently following nearly two years on the road.

“It’s time to do something else for a minute,” she said.

Pink recently talked about turning 40, telling Billboard she celebrated with a surprise birthday party thrown by her husband and their kids.

“Forty was the first birthday I’ve had where I’ve been like, ‘F— yeah, this is awesome! Yes! I know exactly who I am!’ And now I can just chill out a little bit,” she said.

“And then 60 is going to be like, ‘F— that, turn it back up.’ I’m going to be on roller skates, with f— rollers in my hair, house plants everywhere,” she added.

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.