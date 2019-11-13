Blue for a Boy! Pregnant Maren Morris Walks the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet in a Two-Piece Gown

Image zoom Maren Morris John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris is one striking mom-to-be.

The pregnant "My Church" singer, 29, turned heads as she walked the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morris — wearing a two-piece ballgown in a frosty-blue hue — was accompanied by her husband Ryan Hurd, just weeks after she announced she is expecting their first child.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE ahead of country’s big night, stylist Dani Michelle says her goal was for the mom-to-be to “feel her best” at the event.

“We had options to do something fitted, that curved her frame, but when she tried on this baby blue (yes, she’s having a boy!) two-piece look by Honayda she knew this was it,” says Michelle.

Adds designer Honayda Serafi, designer of Honayda, “Maren looked absolutely gorgeous in this revisited princess-like look from the SS20 collection. I was very enthusiastic about this collaboration especially when I knew she was about to announce that she was having a boy.”

“I think the combination of color and the lines are what made the look so perfect for the occasion,” Serafi tells PEOPLE. “She was looking for a piece that embraces her pregnancy and that modestly reveals her baby bump. The cropped bomber shows a part of her bump while the long voluminous skirt hides another part of it. The look totally matches her fun personality with a very glamorous feel.”

Morris leads this year’s crop of CMA Awards honorees with a total of six nominations, including best female vocalist, song of the year and album of the year.

The star will perform her hit song during the awards show, which is hosted by Carrie Underwood — her 12th year in the gig — as she’s joined by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for an evening that showcases female legends in country music.

Morris and Hurd, 33, announced their pregnancy on social media last month, sharing the happy news with fans in a series of maternity photos. One picture showed Morris cradling her baby bump as she sat next to her husband, who sweetly rested his forehead on hers.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris captioned the photo, referencing her latest album. “See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻”

In a separate post on his own Instagram that showed the couple gazing into each other’s eyes, the singer/songwriter and soon-to-be-dad joked, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her… cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life … ”

Last week, Morris shared how she was caught slightly off guard when she learned the sex of her child, saying she predicted she was bound to welcome a baby girl.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” Morris told Radio.com last week. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew.”

She continued, “I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy!”

Regardless, the Grammy winner said she was “happy with either” outcome, and that she has been assured by other parents that sons “love their mothers forever.”

Earlier this year, Morris told PEOPLE a growing family was only a matter of time for her and Hurd.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” she said at the time. “I love his family, and he loves my family.”

The couple met in 2013 when they wrote a song for Tim McGraw in Nashville. They sparked up a friendship over the next couple years before going public with their romance in 2016. Hurd proposed in July 2017, and they exchanged “sentimental AF” vows in March 2018.

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.