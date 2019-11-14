Party of Three! Frankie Ballard and Pregnant Wife Christina Arrive at the 2019 CMA Awards

Image zoom Frankie Ballard with wife Christina at the 2019 CMA Awards John Shearer/WireImage

It all started with a baby bump!

Frankie Ballard and his pregnant wife, Christina, attended the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday — making their first red carpet appearance since they announced they’re expecting their first child.

Ballard, 36, and his business-owner wife revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE last week.

“Purpose is the gasoline of any great creative fire, and a growing family reminds me just how bad I want to make music for mine,” the dad-to-be said.

On the carpet on Wednesday he told The Tennessean that “the mystery is intact” about their child’s sex. “This is ‘baby Ballard’ as of right now …. If it’s a boy, it’ll be Frankie V And if it’s a girl, we’ve got a nice list going,” he said.

Image zoom From left: Frankie Ballard and wife Christina Evan Davies

Alongside the couple’s pregnancy announcement last week, Ballard said that learning he would be a first-time father was the “most unique feeling.”

“I can only describe it as a combination of emotion and words. Shock-tacular, grateful, awe,” the "Sunshine & Whiskey" singer said, adding that his experience at their first ultrasound “blew my hair straight back.”

“I had a thousand prayers answered in one appointment,” he continued. “To see toes wigglin’ and a strong heartbeat sent electricity through my bones.”

Image zoom Frankie Ballard and wife Christina Evan Davies

The country crooner also shared that he and Christina couldn’t wait to walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards together.

“We’re thrilled to bring a baby on the CMAs red carpet with no stroller, extra bags or a fancy diaper,” he told PEOPLE last week, joking, “I think we best enjoy it while we can!”

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.