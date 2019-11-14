All the Expecting Couples at the CMA Awards

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
The two singers are expecting their first child, a boy, in March.
Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins
The country star and his wife, pictured with their daughters Ada James and Willa Gray, are expecting another girl in January.
Shay & Hannah Mooney
The country star and his wife, at right, (pictured with his bandmate Dan Smyers and his wife Abby), are expecting a baby boy.
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale
the singer and his fiancée are expecting their first daughter (and his second child).
Christina Murphy & Frankie Ballard
The country singer and his wife are expecting their first child in January.