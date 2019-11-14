All the Expecting Couples at the CMA Awards

Black-tie bumps! These stars with babies on the way made a night of it at the CMA Awards
By Alex Apatoff
November 13, 2019 09:13 PM

1 of 6

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

John Shearer/WireImage

The two singers are expecting their first child, a boy, in March.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The country star and his wife, pictured with their daughters Ada James and Willa Gray, are expecting another girl in January.

3 of 6

Shay & Hannah Mooney

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The country star and his wife, at right, (pictured with his bandmate Dan Smyers and his wife Abby), are expecting a baby boy.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

John Shearer/WireImage

the singer and his fiancée are expecting their first daughter (and his second child).

Advertisement

5 of 6

Christina Murphy & Frankie Ballard

John Shearer/WireImage

The country singer and his wife are expecting their first child in January.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.