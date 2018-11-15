Family Affair! FGL's Tyler Hubbard Brings Wife Hayley and Daughter Olivia to the 2018 CMA Awards

Tyler Hubbard cruised into the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday with not one, but two dates!

The Florida Georgia Line singer, 31, who’s nominated for three awards, hit the red carpet ahead of the show with his wife Hayley and their 10-month old daughter Olivia Rose in tow.

Olivia Rose stole the red carpet from her parents’ all-black look in a gold patterned dress, white tights, a white bow and a bright smile.

Tyler Hubbard of musical duo Florida Georgia Line, daughter Olivia Rose and wife Hayley Hubbard attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Hubbards welcomed Olivia in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 20, the musician’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing that she weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 19¼ inches long.

“We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us,” the proud new dad previously told PEOPLE.

Ahead of fatherhood, Hubbard opened up to PEOPLE about he and Hayley taking the next step in their lives.

“There’s a lot that we’re going to get to learn,” explained Tyler. “Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people. For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness.”

He added, “To be honest, our world, at this point in our life, it revolves around what we want it to revolve around — our wants and our needs and our desires, what we have going on in our schedule … and all that’s about to change.”

“Trying to have the balance of raising a kid and raising a family with the lifestyle that we have, and the pace of life that we live — it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be challenging and something that we’re really, really excited about,” Tyler continues. “There’s all kinds of emotions on both ends of the spectrum from excitement to [nervousness]. But the excitement definitely [outweighs] the nerves.”

Florida Georgia Line took the stage with Bebe Rexha to perform their crossover collaboration of the country band’s hit “Meant to Be,” which scored them three nominations.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.