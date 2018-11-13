Mama's Boy Alert! Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Son Isaiah Wants Her All to Himself

Carrie Underwood‘s son has a plan for his new sibling on the way: go halfsies on the parents!

In a chat with PEOPLE Now alongside Brad Paisley ahead of Wednesday night’s CMA Awards (which the duo are co-hosting for the 11th year in a row), the pregnant country megastar revealed that her 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael doesn’t quite grasp how the parenting dynamic will be shifting between herself and husband Mike Fisher when their second child arrives.

“[Isaiah] told me recently that when the new baby comes that Daddy could have that baby and then he could be mine,” said Underwood, 35, calling her son “my guy” but admitting, “His world is about to get rocked.”

“He loves me. He looks at me and talks to me and interacts with me like nobody else on this planet,” she adds. “He’ll stare at me and I’m like, ‘What are you looking at?’ And he’s like, ‘I just love you.’ What kid does that?”

“He’s just the sweetest,” the “Cry Pretty” singer praises Isaiah. “He’s just my guy. He cuddles and kisses on me. So I’m hoping this next one has some of that personality.”

Her dynamic with her son has the American Idol season 4 champion wondering if her baby on the way will be more of a Daddy’s boy or girl.

“Maybe this next one will be all Mike’s,” Underwood says. “Maybe that will be how it works out. Mike needs some love too. I feel bad for him sometimes.”

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville