Bump Pretty! Pregnant Carrie Underwood Cradles Her Growing Belly on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood‘s maternity style has her fans blown away.

The country singer and second-time mom-to-be attended the CMA Awards (which she’s co-hosting for the 11th year in a row alongside Brad Paisley) Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

She walked the red carpet with her husband Mike Fisher while showing off her baby bump in a sparkly nude mermaid-style gown with a pink and lavender flower pattern.

Aside from her co-hosting duties, the 35-year-old star is nominated for two awards: music video of the year for her song “Cry Pretty” and female vocalist of the year.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher John Shearer/WireImage

Just ahead of the show the star told PEOPLE how dressing for her hosting duties change a bit when there’s a baby on board. “It is different,” Underwood said. “Mainly it’s a wardrobe thing and I don’t move as fast as I would like to. There’s a lot of quick changes and running from one side of the stage to the other.”

She also said apologies are in order for whoever loans her a dress: “I’m squeezing myself into things not meant to go on [my] body, but I’m sorry when I give them back and they’re all stretched out. Sorry designers!”

Underwood has had quite the glamorous pile of “Dirty Laundry” as of late. In October, she walked the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville wearing multiple glittery ensembles, walking the red carpet in a long-sleeved sequined blue Tadashi Shoji dress as she cradled her baby bump.

Carrie Underwood Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

And just moments before Keith Urban presented her with her award, the American Idol champion changed into another sequinned ensemble — this time a black-and-gold long-sleeved dress that featured geometric patterns and embellishments.

The event marked Underwood’s second awards show since she debuted her baby bump at the American Music Awards earlier that month.

Carrie Underwood and family David Livingston/Getty

Although the pregnant country singer and Fisher know the sex of their baby and have even picked out a name, they are keeping it under wraps for now. But a source previously told PEOPLE that those close to her are placing their bets.

“Everyone is super hoping for a girl and there’s a lot of speculation that it’s going to be a girl,” the insider said earlier this month of Underwood and Fisher, 38, who are already parents to 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

The source added, “They’re wondering if she’ll ‘accidentally’ announce the sex again at the CMA Awards.” (Underwood revealed Isaiah was a boy while onstage at the show in 2014.)

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, will live stream its Country Music Association Awards pre-show, “PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: CMA Awards,” beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The show will wrap before the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET.