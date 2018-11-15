Each year, the CMA Awards never fail to deliver outstanding performances and stellar style moments from the best in country music. But the one country queen that always stands out above the rest: Carrie Underwood.

After last year’s impressive 11 outfit changes, the 11-time CMA Awards host set the bar high for her fashion choices this time around. And Underwood, who’s very pregnant with her second child, didn’t disappoint us.

We rounded up all of the country queen’s 2018 CMA Awards looks below, so you can make sure you don’t miss any one of her standout outfits. Let’s start counting …

Outfit 1

Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

Underwood started off the night in a long sleeve, floor length nude Uel Camilo gown with floral embroidery, an Anabela Chan pink sapphire ring and JN Jewels diamond drop earrings. As she posed on the red carpet, the country superstar placed her hands around her growing baby bump, which was accentuated by the form-fitting dress.

Outfit 2

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Only Underwood would rock skinny leather pants with a baby bump on the CMAs stage. She kicked off country’s biggest night with co-host Brad Paisley wearing the sexy bottoms complete with a gold embellished hot pink trench over a fitted black blouse and Stella Luna heels.

Outfits 3 and 4

Michael Loccisano/Getty

To poke fun at her fall on the steps outside of her home last year just days after the 2017 CMA Awards, Paisley gave the singer a plastic, bubble wrap mini dress with silver sandals onstage — which she actually put on as her next look for the night.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Underneath it, she still looked fabulous in a crystal-covered mini dress, which she completely unveiled after taking the hilarious bubble wrap dress off.

Outfit 5

ABC

Glitzy gal! Underwood’s next look was all about the glitter. The singer wore a second-skin sequin midi dress in a stunning burgundy hue.

Outfit 6

Michael Loccisano/Getty

During her riveting performance of “Love Wins,” Underwood channeled her glamorous side in a cerulean gown featuring a dramatic cape (with a subtle tie dye design on the underside!) and front cut-out. She tied the whole look together with smoky and shimmery blue eye shadow.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards aired Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.