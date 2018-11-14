Brad Paisley Reveals His Funny Reaction When He First Saw a Very Pregnant Carrie Underwood

Jen Juneau
and Janine Rubenstein
November 14, 2018 04:52 PM
It’s a good thing Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are such close pals.

In a sit-down with PEOPLE Now ahead of hosting Wednesday’s CMA Awards for the 11th year in a row, the pair recalled the hilarious moment when Paisley saw the pregnant “Cry Pretty” singer for the first time after a decent stretch of time.

“When I saw Brad, after not seeing him for a little bit, and I had kinda popped, I guess … ” began Underwood, 35.

” ‘Popped’ is the word,” agrees Paisley.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley

“I walked in the door and he said, ‘Holy cow!‘ ” recalls the mom-to-be, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. The baby will join 3½-year-old big brother Isaiah Michael.

“Not the thing you say,” the Love and War singer, 46, notes with a laugh.

Underwood agrees, joking, “Poor choice of words.”

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Simon Cowell
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Underwood reveals her pregnancy has created a few wardrobe hurdles in that she “doesn’t move as fast as [she] would like to” and has to account for that.

“There’s a lot of quick changes and we’re running from one side of the stage to the other and out to the B stage and back again,” she explains.

“I fully expect you in a robe or sweats or something before this is over,” Paisley tells her, to which she concurs, “I feel like … that will happen.”

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, will live stream its Country Music Association Awards pre-show, “PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: CMA Awards,” beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The show will wrap before the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET.

