Lee Brice enjoyed a date night with wife Sara at the 2017 CMA Awards, but their 5-month-old daughter Trulee Nanette wasn't far from his mind

Lee Brice Opens Up About His Sweet Life with His 'Angel Baby': 'We Really Are Blessed'

Lee Brice enjoyed a date night with wife Sara at the 2017 CMA Awards, but their 5-month-old daughter Trulee Nanette wasn’t far from his mind.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter revealed to PEOPLE that although he was nervous about welcoming a girl into the family — he is already father to two sons, Ryker Mobley, 4 next month, and Takoda, 8½ — the baby couldn’t have made it easier on him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I had two boys, and I thought, ‘I’ve got this down,’ and we found out we were having a girl and it just scared me to death,” he says. “I don’t know nothing about girls. I think God was like, ‘Lee, you’re really, really busy right now, so I am going to give you an angel baby.’ ”

“I mean, this baby smiles. She sleeps and she wakes up. She poops. And if she whines at all, it’s because you missed a feeding time, and that is it,” the country star continues. “As soon as you stick a bottle in her mouth, she’s back to smiling again. So we really are blessed.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.com

Lee Brice and wife Sara

RELATED VIDEO: Lee Brice Welcomes Daughter Trulee Nanette

And the little girl — born in Nashville, Tennessee, in June, measuring 20 inches and weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. — already completely has her daddy’s heart.

“I love my boys with all my heart, but there is already a different type of bond with a little girl, and she’s starting to try to talk to me, starting to try to crawl to me, so it’s really special,” explains the “Drinking Class” singer. “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like later.”

Brice told PEOPLE shortly after welcoming his daughter, “I’m so grateful to God for the health and blessing of Trulee in our lives. And I’m so amazed by Sara. She was truly courageous through this special time, and beyond beautiful from the inside out.”

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant



When Brice isn’t busy with his music, he’s taking advantage of his favorite time of the year with his sons. “I’ve been trying to take the boys hunting when I am home, and get out to the farm and enjoy the fall,” the singer says.

He also shares what it’s been like for the country music community since the Las Vegas shooting. Brice had performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Friday — just two days before a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 400.

“I think the greatest thing that I’ve seen was to get back to it, and the fans wanted to come back to it,” the musician explains. “They didn’t want to let somebody who was trying to terrorize somebody, work. They didn’t want it to succeed.”