Bill Hader's Best Parenting Advice: Just Say Yes

"Just say yes and your life will be so much easier," the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 star tells PEOPLE.

As a father to two daughters, funnyman Bill Hader has some sound advice for new fathers — don’t say no, whatever the task may be.

“Whatever your wife asks, say yes,” the former Saturday Night Live star, 35, told PEOPLE at a screening of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 hosted by Mamarazzi in New York City on Wednesday.

“Just say yes and your life will be so much easier. If your wife asks you to drive to LAX at 2 a.m. to pick up a piece of luggage, do it!”

Say yes, and don’t forget to take out the trash. It’s one of the secrets to Hader’s successful marriage to The To Do List writer and director Maggie Carey.



“I’m all about trash — she won’t even deal with trash,” he says of who shares what responsibilities for the family.

“I was gone for a week working and I came back and the garbage cans were still on the curb. Maggie wouldn’t even bring them back in. I was like, ‘You can’t just take the empty ones?’’ And her response was, ‘I make lunch, you never make lunch — you never make anything.’ And I said, ‘You know what, that’s a fair tradeoff!’ I accept.”

As for his growing girls — Hannah, 4 in October, and Harper, 14 months — it turns out they might have inherited their parents’ funny bone.

“They’re becoming so funny,” Hader says. “My wife is really funny and it’s cool to see; the bits they play with each other and the silliness about them.”