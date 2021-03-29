Inside Cleo Wade's 'Magical' Jungle Nursery for Daughter Memphis, 14 Months

"This idea could have very easily gone in a scary circus direction," jokes Cleo Wade, who shares daughter Memphis Love with fiancé Simon Kinberg

Cleo Wade wanted a "cheerful" room for her baby girl.

The What the Road Said author, 31, takes Architectural Digest for a tour of her baby room for daughter Memphis Love, 14 months, whom she shares with her filmmaker fiancé Simon Kinberg. Wade explains she originally wanted the nursery to be "warm, light and cheerful — the kind of space that makes us smile."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Inspired by the artwork in children's books, Wade says when they "delved into researching design schemes for the nursery, we turned to those same illustrations for inspiration and came up with our concept: a magical tent in the middle of a friendly jungle."

Interior designer Eduardo Ardiles helped them bring their concept to life.

"This idea could have very easily gone in a scary circus direction, but Edo masterfully blended our original quirky idea with an unparalleled elegance that makes this room Simon's and my favorite in the house," says Wade.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cleo Wade Image zoom Credit: Liza Voloshin for Architectural Digest

Cleo Wade Image zoom Credit: Liza Voloshin for Architectural Digest

As Ardiles explains, "We created a functional yet warm and comfortable setting for Memphis and her parents. It's a magical faraway place right at home."

The lively room features many wildlife elements, including colorful walls with zebras, giraffes and more animals. There's also a "super-soft" rug that the mom says is as "chic as it is whimsical."

"Because I knew the family would spend most of their time playing on the floor with their new baby," Ardiles says, "I chose a plush circular rug to cover most of the hardwood floor in the room."

Cleo Wade Image zoom Credit: Liza Voloshin for Architectural Digest

As she announced the birth of her baby girl in January 2020, Wade wrote on Instagram that Memphis is "pure joy."